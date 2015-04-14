TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after markets opened on Tuesday after swinging between positive and negative territory, as gains among energy and financial stocks were offset by declines in mining and industrial shares.

Toronto stock index was down 17.82 points, or 0.12 percent, to 15,365.77 shortly after the open, after briefly turning positive. Six of the index 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)