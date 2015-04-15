TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Wednesday, touching its highest level since September as energy stocks, propped higher by stronger crude prices, led the charge.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 96.22 points, or 0.63 percent, to 15,485.5 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 key sectors were on positive ground.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)