BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday to hit a seven-week high as gains in prices of commodities such as gold and oil drove gains in shares of natural resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.52 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,735.65 shortly after the open.
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.