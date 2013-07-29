BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's plans for its monetary stimulus program, offsetting a jump in shares of Hudson's Bay Co after the retailer planned to buy Saks Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.10 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,640.80 shortly after the open.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July