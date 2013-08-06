UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
TORONTO, Aug 6 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with shares of gold producers mirroring a slump in the price of bullion, as trading resumed following Monday's civic holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.78 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,539.47 shortly after the open.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue