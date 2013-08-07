BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as concerns that the Federal Reserve might soon begin dialing down its monetary stimulus program hit shares of financial and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.05 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,440.27 shortly after the open.
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests