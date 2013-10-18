BRIEF-Revenue Group acquires Midwest Automotive Designs
* Revenue Group Inc says Midwest's manufacturing operations will remain in Elkhart, Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, with industrial and resource stocks boosted by data showing China's economy growing at its fastest pace this year. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.60 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,064.96 shortly after the open.
* Revenue Group Inc says Midwest's manufacturing operations will remain in Elkhart, Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 13 European turboprop manufacturer ATR said on Thursday it had completed a deal to sell 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft to IranAir, part of the national carrier's effort to modernise its creaking fleet following a pact with world powers to ease sanctions.