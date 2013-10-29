BRIEF-Yum Brands says CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by banking stocks, ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting at which investors widely expect the U.S. central bank to stick with its monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.04 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,420.48 shortly after the open.
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
ASUNCION, April 7 Paraguayan business groups are urging the country's Congress to abandon a proposal that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election, fearing popular outrage could jeopardize his administration's progress in attracting foreign investment.