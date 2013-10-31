BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, with a broad but muted sell-off led by miners and industrials stocks tamping a sharp rise in recent weeks that has taken the index to two-year highs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.67 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,405.66 shortly after the open.
(Adds rigs added in Permian basin in paragraph 4) April 7 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th week in a row, extending the recovery into an 11th month as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to April 7, bringing the total count up to 672, the most since August 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same w