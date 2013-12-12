UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.
TORONTO, Dec 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday to its lowest in nearly eight weeks after a slew of economic data from the United States raised fears that the Federal Reserve might soon begin rolling back its monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.62 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,086.80 shortly after the open.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israeli food company Strauss Group reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, hurt by a recall in November of its Sabra spreads in the United States.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan