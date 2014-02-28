BRIEF-Medtronic expands pain therapies portfolio with the launch of Osteocool RF ablation system
* Medtronic expands pain therapies portfolio with the launch of Osteocool RF ablation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as lower commodity prices weighed on natural resource stocks, offsetting positive North American economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.41 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,211.33 shortly after the open.
BOSTON, April 27 Assets managed by the largest hedge funds slipped in 2016 in their first calendar-year decline since the financial crisis, according to a survey released on Thursday by data and news provider Hedge Fund Intelligence.