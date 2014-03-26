BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* First South Bancorp Inc qtrly total non-interest income was $3.3 million compared to $3.6 million in prior year quarter
TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in the energy and materials sectors, as bullish U.S. economic data and an easing of tensions over Ukraine helped support sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.47 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,332.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%