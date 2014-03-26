TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in the energy and materials sectors, as bullish U.S. economic data and an easing of tensions over Ukraine helped support sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.47 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,332.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)