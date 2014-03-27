UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as concerns about the crisis in Ukraine were offset by positive economic signals from the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.46 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,191.56 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs.