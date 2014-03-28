TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by expectations that the Chinese government could provide a stimulus package to support the economy and a jump in shares of BlackBerry after the company reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.88 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,229.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)