BRIEF-General Dynamics sees 2017 aerospace group revenue up about 6 pct - SEC filing
* For 2017 sees aerospace group revenue to increase about 6 percent from 2016;combat systems group revenue to increase 6-7 percent - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by expectations that the Chinese government could provide a stimulus package to support the economy and a jump in shares of BlackBerry after the company reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.88 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,229.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Announced opening of four new IBM cloud data centers in the U.S.; two new facilities in Dallas and two new facilities in Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: