TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in the financial and energy sectors, as investors awaited an indication of monetary policy direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,290.13 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)