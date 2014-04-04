TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after data showing a steady pace of hiring in the United States and Canada helped boost market sentiment and drive gains across most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.22 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,439.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)