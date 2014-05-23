TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as shares of energy producers received a boost from higher oil prices, offsetting a decline in the materials sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 5.81 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,708.10. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)