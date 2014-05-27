TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with a rise in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia following the lender's quarterly results offset by weakness in the gold-mining sector after the bullion price declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,710.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)