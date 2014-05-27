BRIEF-Parke Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus. $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2opdS70) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with a rise in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia following the lender's quarterly results offset by weakness in the gold-mining sector after the bullion price declined. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,710.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.