TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index slipped to a one-month low on Wednesday, led by declines in financial and energy shares, as weak economic data from the euro zone and worries about the Cyprus bailout hurt investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.18 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,651.20 shortly after the open. It fell to 12,636.62 earlier in the session.