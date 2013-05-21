BRIEF-Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
* Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday on strength in shares of gold and energy producers, as well as optimism following positive economic data from Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.12 points, or 0.46 percent, at 12,671.17 shortly after the open.
* Coupa Software announces pricing of upsized follow-on offering
* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board