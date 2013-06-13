BRIEF-Omni-Lite Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $1.724 million
TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as worries that global central banks might start dialing back their easy monetary stimulus programs caused declines in almost every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.08 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,057.81 shortly after the open.
* Liberty One Lithium appoints Patrick Whibley to board