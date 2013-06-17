BRIEF-Nicox receives FDA approval of Zerviate1 0.24 pct
* Nicox receives FDA approval of ZERVIATE1 (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in all major sectors, as investors focused on an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting which could reveal clues about the direction of its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.92 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,284.28 shortly after the open.
* Harris Corp says has been awarded contracts to provide boeing with sonobuoy launching technology for U.S. Navy's p-8a anti-submarine aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: