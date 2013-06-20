TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday, recording its sharpest one-day fall since April 15, as disappointment with the U.S. Federal Reserve's outline to exit its bond buying program and soft Chinese data triggered a global market selloff. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 203.46 points, or 1.66 percent, at 12,064.83 shortly after the open.