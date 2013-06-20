China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday, recording its sharpest one-day fall since April 15, as disappointment with the U.S. Federal Reserve's outline to exit its bond buying program and soft Chinese data triggered a global market selloff. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 203.46 points, or 1.66 percent, at 12,064.83 shortly after the open.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)