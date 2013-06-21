TORONTO, June 21 The main Canadian stock index opened higher on Friday as investors returned to equities after a two-day selloff triggered by concern about the Federal Reserve's plan to slow its stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.34 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,029.91 shortly after the open. It had shed some 380 points in the previous two sessions.