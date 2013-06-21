BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies
TORONTO, June 21 The main Canadian stock index opened higher on Friday as investors returned to equities after a two-day selloff triggered by concern about the Federal Reserve's plan to slow its stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.34 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,029.91 shortly after the open. It had shed some 380 points in the previous two sessions.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock