* Jetblue Airways Corp - entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains across most major sectors, after healthy U.S. economic data lifted investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.17 points, or 0.43 percent, 12,003.07 shortly after the open.
April 10 An investigation by Wells Fargo & Co's board laid blame for the company's unauthorized accounts scandal on a high-pressure sales culture and a retail executive obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division.