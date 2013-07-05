BRIEF-Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as a robust U.S. jobs report weakened investor appetite for safe-haven assets such as bullion, causing a slump in gold-mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.43 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,134.23 shortly after the open.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 A former senior executive of Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht SA has accused President Michel Temer of presiding over a meeting to solicit a $40 million illegal payment in 2010, according to video testimony released on Tuesday.