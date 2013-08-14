BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in the price of oil hit shares of energy companies, offsetting strong economic data from the euro zone. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,630.09 shortly after the open.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.