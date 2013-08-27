UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
TORONTO, Aug 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as escalating tensions in Syria raised the prospect of military action, dampening investor sentiment and offsetting gains in shares of gold producers after the bullion price rose. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.77 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,723.53 shortly after the open.
OSLO, April 7 Norway's Telenor has sold a four-percent stake in Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon for $259 million as part of an ongoing campaign to cut all ownership ties to the firm formerly known as Vimpelcom.