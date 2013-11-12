TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday in a broad retreat led by financials and resource stocks as investors warily consider whether the Federal Reserve will reduce the monetary stimulus that has supported stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.36 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,332.03 shortly after the open. It was just off two-year highs hit several weeks ago.