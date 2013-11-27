BRIEF-Dupont CEO Edward Breen's fy 2016 total compensation was $11 mln
* CEO Edward Breen's fy 2016 total compensation was $11.0 million versus $10.2 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, Nov 27 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by positive U.S. economic data and an agreement reached by German political parties to form a coalition government. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,375.52 shortly after the open.
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: