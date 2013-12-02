BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday after positive manufacturing data out of China helped support shares of energy companies, offsetting a decline in the gold-mining sector after the bullion price fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.88 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,401.28 shortly after the open.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.