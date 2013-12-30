BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules
* Receives ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules
TORONTO, Dec 30 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, with gold miners and some banks weighing heavily as bullion headed for its biggest annual loss in 32 years. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.59 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,576.27 shortly after the open.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues