BRIEF-Activision Blizzard CEO's 2016 compensation was $33.1 mln
* Activision Blizzard Inc - CEO Robert A. Kotick's 2016 total compensation was $33.1 million which includes stock awards of $24.9 million
TORONTO, Jan 6 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, with gains in gold-mining shares offset by a decline in the energy sector, as investors digested weak economic signals from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.78 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,560.64 shortly after the open.
* Viewray Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2od3BQd) Further company coverage: