UPDATE 4-China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by more a third, beats rival U.S. offer
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Adds Euronet's response, shares)
TORONTO, Jan 10 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs reports from the United States and Canada boosted commodity prices, helping push up natural resource shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.37 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,684.78 shortly after the open.
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Adds Euronet's response, shares)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March versus 2.40 percent in February