UPDATE 1-Taiwan March export orders beat forecasts as global electronics boom
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as gains in the financial and energy sectors helped offset weakness in gold-mining shares, with investors eyeing an upcoming Bank of Canada statement for signs of monetary policy direction. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.02 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,966.79 shortly after the open.
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small gains on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.