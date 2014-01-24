METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus program next week gathered momentum and weighed on emerging market assets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.58 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,882.39 shortly after the open.
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.