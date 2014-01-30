BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, with strength in the financial sector offsetting a decline in gold-mining shares, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to further scale back its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.01 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,660.23 shortly after the open.
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX