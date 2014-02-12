BRIEF-Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer
* Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, extending its gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by positive Chinese trade data and relief over a U.S. debt ceiling deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.01 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,910 shortly after the open.
* Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far