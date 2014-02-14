BRIEF-Hoylu signs five-year master services agreement with a US-based lifestyle company
* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS A FIVE YEAR MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE US-BASED LIFESTYLE AND COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, hitting its highest in nearly 3 years, after a jump in the bullion price helped push up gold-mining shares, offsetting a decline in Enbridge after the pipeline company reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.10 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,035.75 shortly after the open.
* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS A FIVE YEAR MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE US-BASED LIFESTYLE AND COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
DARWIN, April 19 ConocoPhillips and its partners are considering expanding their Darwin liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia, with backing from other companies with undeveloped gas resources that could feed the plant.