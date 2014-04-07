TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday after weakness in the prices of commodities such as gold and oil were a drag on shares of natural resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.46 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,359.64 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)