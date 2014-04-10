TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Thursday as a gain in the bullion price helped push up gold-mining shares, offsetting disappointing economic data from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,430.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)