TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as concerns about the crisis in Ukraine were offset by gains in gold-mining shares after the price of bullion rose. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.83 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,271.52 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)