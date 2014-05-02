BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
TORONTO, May 2 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after a bullish jobs report from the United States helped support gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.53 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,685.60 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited