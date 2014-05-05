BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as sluggish economic data from China and violence in Ukraine weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,716.66 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.