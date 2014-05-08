CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, with gains in financials offset by weaker energy shares, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen began her congressional testimony. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.82 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,669.82 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico