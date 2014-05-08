TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, with gains in financials offset by weaker energy shares, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen began her congressional testimony. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.82 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,669.82 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)