TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as worries about the volatile situation in Iraq and nervousness ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting weighed on sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,019.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)