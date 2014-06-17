BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as worries about the volatile situation in Iraq and nervousness ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting weighed on sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,019.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared poised to clamp down on where corporations can be sued, a potential setback for plaintiffs' lawyers who strive to bring cases in courts and locales they consider friendly.