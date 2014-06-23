BRIEF-American International Group completes sale of AIG Fuji Life to FWD Group
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy shares offset gains in the materials sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.50 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,094.47 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.