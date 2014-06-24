TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as strength in gold-mining shares, which followed the bullion price higher, helped offset declines in the industrial and telecoms sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.36 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,114.99 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)