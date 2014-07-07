TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, hurt by a decline in shares of telecoms providers after comments from the industry minister about a new spectrum auction. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.54 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,195.42 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)