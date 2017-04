TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as shares of energy producers slipped with oil prices, while the gold-mining sector followed the bullion price higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,143.87 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)